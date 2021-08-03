Senior Connect
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing

Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.(Shannon Chambers Russell)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brandon McDonald went missing on March 25th, and his family is still searching for answers.

On Thursday, July 29, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search along with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation in Laurinburg, N.C.

In a press release, the agencies said, “The search consisted of ground searches, K-9 searches, and assistance of aerial drones.”

Now, McDonald’s family is left with more questions than answers.

“We’ve been puzzled since the beginning because of where his phone last pinged at in Laurinburg and his truck was found wrecked and abandoned in Hope Mills, and that was just a mystery to us because we were like ‘why would he be up there? What would make him go up there?’,” said Shannon Russell, Brandon McDonald’s sister.

Agencies haven’t been able to uncover any new information. “We don’t know anything more today than we did day one,” said Russell.

McDonald’s birthday was in July, and all the family wanted was for him to come home.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him. I miss him terribly. You know, I think about places he might be, things that could have happened, and it’s just — I don’t know,” said Russell.

But she’s still holding out hope, months later, that he will return home. “I do have hope that we will find him. I can’t lose that. So, it’s hard to keep grasp on that, but it’s there. I do have it that we will find him and he will be brought home,” said Russell.

For now, it’s a waiting game. “We just want to find him and bring him home, that’s all we want,” said Russell. “It’s devastating... to go through this.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the agencies involved:

  • Bladen County Sheriff’s Office – (910) 862-6960
  • Scotland County Sheriff’s Office – (910) 276-3385
  • State Bureau of Investigations - 1-800-334-3000

