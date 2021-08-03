Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Shock and sadness are being expressed over the death Monday of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram is among those expressing condolences over the death of the 52-year-old sheriff.

Heath has served as sheriff since first being elected in 2010. He is a graduate of Carteret Technical College and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in the Gulf War in 1991.

Few details are known at this time and WITN is working to learn more.

Lenoir County sent out a news release stating, “Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram would like to express his condolences to the family of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath, the dedicated employees of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Jones County for the loss of their beloved Sheriff. Sheriff Heath was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Jones County for many years. His love for Jones County showed through every day he was working. We are saddened by his loss and will be praying for his family and employees.”

Jones County Commissioner Charlie Dunn Jr. says, “He will be greatly missed by many of the residents in the county, especially the local government officials. We all worked closely together. Everyone is shocked.”

Jones Co. mourning death of Sheriff Danny Heath (Jones County Facebook)

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes wrote on Facebook, “I will miss my good friend and fellow Sheriff Danny Heath. Thank you sir for your guidance and always there to help out in any way. You will be missed my friend.

Sheriff Chip Hughes remembering fellow Sheriff Danny Heath (Craven Co. Sheriff)

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is also expressing her condolences saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, blood and blue, in this difficult time.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance remembers Sheriff Heath (Pitt County Sheriff)

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. Our prayers and condolences are extended to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community of Jones County during this difficult time.”

Carteret County Sheriff remembers Sheriff Heath (Carteret County Sheriff)

Congressman Greg Murphy also offered his condolences saying, “Today our community mourns the passing of a tremendous local leader and friend. Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath will be dearly missed. We are praying for his family and loved ones tonight.”

