Precautionary swimming advisory issued for ocean site in Kure Beach due to sewage leak

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - State recreational water quality officials on Tuesday issued a precautionary advisory against swimming in the ocean at the junction of Seawatch Way and Fort Fisher Road North in Kure Beach.

The advisory is due to a sewer system overflow that may have reached the ocean.

“The town of Kure Beach estimates that its collection system lost <500 gallons of untreated sewage that may have reached the ocean waters. Town officials say that they have fixed the problem and that the spill has ceased,” a news release stated.

Wastewater discharges increase the risk that contamination is present. Adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas, and the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters.

State officials are monitoring the situation and will lift the advisory when test results show bacteria levels meet state and federal standards for swimming and waterplay.

