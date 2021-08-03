Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

No charges after intimidation report filed by New Hanover superintendent

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office determined there’s not enough evidence to move forward after an intimidation report was filed by New Hanover County superintendent Dr. Charles Foust last month.

The report was filed with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on July 21, days after an unruly public disrupted a school board meeting where several controversial topics were expected to be discussed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said some individuals were commenting on Facebook that simply disrupting the school board’s meetings was not enough, that they had to go to where district officials lived or worked and be disruptive there.

The individuals mentioned Foust specifically, as well other board members, during the social media posts, according to the spokesperson. Foust was made aware of the Facebook comments and met with the sheriff’s office to file a report.

The spokesperson said the sheriff’s office investigated the case and presented its findings to the District Attorney’s Office last week, which ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone with intimidation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center

Latest News

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Hurricane Isaias one year later
1 year later: Family of 9 remembers frightening Hurricane Isaias rescue
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Four months since man went missing, family still holds out hope
Leland aims to clear clogged creeks to prevent flooding
Creeks are being cleared three years after Hurricane Florence