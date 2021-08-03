No charges after intimidation report filed by New Hanover superintendent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office determined there’s not enough evidence to move forward after an intimidation report was filed by New Hanover County superintendent Dr. Charles Foust last month.

The report was filed with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on July 21, days after an unruly public disrupted a school board meeting where several controversial topics were expected to be discussed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said some individuals were commenting on Facebook that simply disrupting the school board’s meetings was not enough, that they had to go to where district officials lived or worked and be disruptive there.

The individuals mentioned Foust specifically, as well other board members, during the social media posts, according to the spokesperson. Foust was made aware of the Facebook comments and met with the sheriff’s office to file a report.

The spokesperson said the sheriff’s office investigated the case and presented its findings to the District Attorney’s Office last week, which ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone with intimidation.

