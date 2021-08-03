N.C. to offer $100 cash cards for those getting first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina will start offering $100 “Summer Cards” at some vaccination sites across the state to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The cards will be offered through the end of August at the following locations, while supplies last. The only sites near the Cape Fear region are in Wallace. The state will continue to offer $25 cards to anyone who drives someone to get their first shot, as a way to off-set any costs associated with the trip.

The state was previously offering $25 cards for those getting their first vaccine dose. North Carolina health officials say the expansion of the Summer Card program is a way to try and encourage residents to protect themselves against Covid-19 and its contagious delta variant.

State health officials say unvaccinated people are making up an overwhelming number of new cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina, which have risen sharply in recent weeks.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

More than 61 percent of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.