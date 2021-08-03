“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A recent drive-by shooting that claimed the life of one woman and seriously injured another raised questions about the public’s safety.

50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy of Wake Forest, NC was shot and killed in the shooting on South 13th. Her cousin, 48-year-old Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown was also shot but survived. Police do not believe either was the intended target--just innocent people caught in gunfire.

Tuesday, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams explained why his department said just hours after the shooting that the public was not in any danger.

“I’d like to extend our condolences to their families. That’s the first thing, because there was a loss of human life there,” Chief Williams said. “I think what was meant is the public is in no immediate danger as a result of that incident. We can’t guarantee that no one’s not going to be in danger. That’s like us saying you’re not going to be involved in a traffic crash. We don’t have the ability to predict what the future is going to hold.

Williams said any citizen who feels unsafe or observes things out of place should call the police department.

“We can do everything we can to try to place officers in the right location to prevent these things, but at the end of the day I do not have a crystal ball,” he says. “I cannot predict the future. But what I would like to say to the public is just always be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on around you.”

Chief Williams would not talk specifically about the deadly drive-by shooting saying its an ongoing investigation. So far, no one has been arrested.

Just one day before that shooting, police investigated shots fired at Fifth Avenue and Grace St. Police say two vehicles, one of which was occupied, was struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

