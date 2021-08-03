Get Fit with 6: August Challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Each month there’s a different focus for the exercises. This month we will do thigh flies, clam shells, and plank pop ups. These exercises will focus on your inner and outer thighs, and hip flexors.
“The reason I came up with these exercises this month is because a lot of my clients are coming to me and feeling like they are not very flexible. And these are a lot of stretching exercises that you can do,” said Amy Stewart, Personal Trainer, Back to Basics.
Thigh Flies
Lay down on your back with your arms are going to straight out perpendicular
Raise your legs straight to the ceiling
With your feet in a flex position spread your legs out as wide as you can
Then you’re going to come back to the center again.
Do not over stretch
Doing these a lot everyday will help you become more flexible
If you want to make it a little bit harder, more of a core related type of exercise then bring your hands behind your head, raise your chin up towards the ceiling and keep that tension on the abdominal area
Clam Shells
Sit with one leg bent, flat on the ground
Place your other leg on top and line up the sides of your shoes together (it’s very important to keep them lined up)
Lean back on one arm
Your knees should be on top of each other
Lift your top knee up, keeping your shoes lined up
“This is actually really good for the hip flexors. It’s good for runners, athletes or just people who are walking. It keeps the hip a lot more flexible, “said Stewart.
If you want more advanced, lean back just a little bit
Raise your feet up off the ground and do the same thing
Plank Pop Ups
Get into a straight arm plank position (legs are back, arms are straight, hands with palms down on ground similar to a push up)
Pop your legs in out wide, keep the legs bent and bring your feet up to your hands
Come up to squat position with arms stretched out forward
Make sure your fingers stay close together, really squeeze the fingers together
Come back down on your palms
Pop your legs back out and do it again
Weekend Exercises
Ballers
Squat down and touch the ground
Pretend you are picking up a ball and throwing it
Jumping Jacks
Standing with legs spread wide and the hands going overhead
Jump, open your legs and bring your hands above your head then back down while closing your legs
Froggers
Lying on your back, legs raised with knees over your hips
Flex your feet and put your heels together, knees out wide
Arms stretched on the ground over your head
Lift up, pressing your legs, arms come down to your side toward the ceiling keeping your heels together forming a V
Pull back in and continue
