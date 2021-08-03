Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: storms likely, flooding possible

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Flash Flood Watch for the Cape Fear Region.
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! One year ago today, Hurricane Isaias delivered a quick blitz of heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge to the Cape Fear Region. Thankfully, no organized tropical systems are set to impact the Cape Fear Region, but a plume of plentiful tropical moisture is...

As this deep moisture pools and lifts along a stalled front, odds for showers and storms will be elevated for most of the forecast period: 80% Tuesday and Tuesday night, 70% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, 50% Friday, and 40% Saturday and Sunday. Impacts from this unsettled period will include...

- torrential downpours. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App for flood bulletins and avoid poor-drainage areas in times of heavy rain.

- lowland ponding. With multi-day rainfall of 2 to 4 and locally 6+ inches, stay alert for possible pockets of more persistent flooding.

- severe thunderstorms. The overall setup for damaging gusts and spin-up tornadoes is low, but keep an eye on your WECT Weather App in case.

- a moderate risk of rip currents. “Beach weather” will be limited, but swim near a lifeguard and stay safe in the 83-degree surf!

- cooler than average temperatures. Catch a break from the recent heat wave with temperatures holding in the 70s and lower 80s through midweek.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 3, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 3, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: rain & storm odds peak as we head into midweek
Wet days ahead for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Aug. 2, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: August makes stormy first impression