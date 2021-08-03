First Alert Forecast: potential flooding with thunderstorms, cooler temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Tuesday evening! One year ago today, Hurricane Isaias delivered a quick blitz of heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge to the Cape Fear Region. Thankfully, no organized tropical systems are set to impact the Cape Fear Region, but a plume of plentiful tropical moisture is...

As this deep moisture pools and lifts along a stalled front, odds for showers and storms will be elevated for most of the forecast period: 80% tonight, 70% tomorrow, 60% Thursday, 50% Friday, and 40% Saturday and Sunday. Impacts from this unsettled period will include...

- torrential downpours. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App for flood bulletins and avoid poor-drainage areas in times of heavy rain.

- lowland ponding. With multi-day rainfall of 2 to 4 and locally 6+ inches, stay alert for possible pockets of more persistent flooding.

- severe thunderstorms. The overall setup for damaging gusts and spin-up tornadoes is low, but keep an eye on your WECT Weather App in case.

- a moderate risk of rip currents. “Beach weather” will be limited, but swim near a lifeguard and stay safe in the 83-degree surf!

- cooler than average temperatures. Catch a break from the recent heat wave with temperatures holding in the 70s and lower 80s through midweek.

