Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: potential flooding with thunderstorms, cooler temperatures

By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Tuesday evening! One year ago today, Hurricane Isaias delivered a quick blitz of heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge to the Cape Fear Region. Thankfully, no organized tropical systems are set to impact the Cape Fear Region, but a plume of plentiful tropical moisture is...

As this deep moisture pools and lifts along a stalled front, odds for showers and storms will be elevated for most of the forecast period: 80% tonight, 70% tomorrow, 60% Thursday, 50% Friday, and 40% Saturday and Sunday. Impacts from this unsettled period will include...

- torrential downpours. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App for flood bulletins and avoid poor-drainage areas in times of heavy rain.

- lowland ponding. With multi-day rainfall of 2 to 4 and locally 6+ inches, stay alert for possible pockets of more persistent flooding.

- severe thunderstorms. The overall setup for damaging gusts and spin-up tornadoes is low, but keep an eye on your WECT Weather App in case.

- a moderate risk of rip currents. “Beach weather” will be limited, but swim near a lifeguard and stay safe in the 83-degree surf!

- cooler than average temperatures. Catch a break from the recent heat wave with temperatures holding in the 70s and lower 80s through midweek.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center
No charges after intimidation report filed by New Hanover superintendent

Latest News

Heavy rain possible tonight in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 3, 2021
Leland aims to clear clogged creeks to prevent flooding
Creeks are being cleared three years after Hurricane Florence
Family of 9 remembers frightening Hurricane Isaias rescue
One year on, a review of the effects of Hurricane Isaias
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: storms likely, flooding possible