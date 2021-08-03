Construction that disturbed African American grave sites to move forward

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction of Edens Lane subdivision will move forward following the expected approval by Pender County of its pending Preliminary Plat application, according to a Facebook post by Pender County on Tuesday.

After residents complained in March that developers were getting too close to a cemetery and plots were being disturbed, construction was halted.

Further review revealed the developers had not received approval of the Preliminary Plat for the site.

Pender County surveyors came on-site to determine the presence of additional unmarked graves and the developers worked with officials to ensure compliance.

According to standards outlined in the Pender County Unified Development Ordinance and North Carolina state law, the Edens Lane subdivision project has now met the standards required for approval of the pending Preliminary Plat application. Once all applicable standards have been met, the County is legally obligated to approve the request.

In the post, Pender County noted that disturbance of graves is a criminal issue and said the County will explore all options to ensure preservation of the grave sites on this property.

Anyone who knows of a cemetery or grave site that is not recorded for preservation is encouraged to reach out to Pender County Planning and Community Development staff at (910) 259-1202.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.