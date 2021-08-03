Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Construction that disturbed African American grave sites to move forward

Construction of Edens Lane subdivision will move forward following the expected approval by...
Construction of Edens Lane subdivision will move forward following the expected approval by Pender County of its pending Preliminary Plat application(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction of Edens Lane subdivision will move forward following the expected approval by Pender County of its pending Preliminary Plat application, according to a Facebook post by Pender County on Tuesday.

After residents complained in March that developers were getting too close to a cemetery and plots were being disturbed, construction was halted.

African American grave site disturbed by subdivision development

Further review revealed the developers had not received approval of the Preliminary Plat for the site.

Pender County surveyors came on-site to determine the presence of additional unmarked graves and the developers worked with officials to ensure compliance.

According to standards outlined in the Pender County Unified Development Ordinance and North Carolina state law, the Edens Lane subdivision project has now met the standards required for approval of the pending Preliminary Plat application. Once all applicable standards have been met, the County is legally obligated to approve the request.

In the post, Pender County noted that disturbance of graves is a criminal issue and said the County will explore all options to ensure preservation of the grave sites on this property.

Anyone who knows of a cemetery or grave site that is not recorded for preservation is encouraged to reach out to Pender County Planning and Community Development staff at (910) 259-1202.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center
No charges after intimidation report filed by New Hanover superintendent

Latest News

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Hurricane Isaias one year later
1 year later: Family of 9 remembers frightening Hurricane Isaias rescue
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Four months since man went missing, family still holds out hope
Leland aims to clear clogged creeks to prevent flooding
Creeks are being cleared three years after Hurricane Florence