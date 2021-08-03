Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus Regional Healthcare announces updated visitor guidelines

(Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional Healthcare on Tuesday announced new visitation guidelines are now in effect.

According to a Facebook post, visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and each patient is only allowed one visitor.

The main entrance at physical therapy and the Donayre Cancer Care Center are for patients in those areas only.

All visitors must use the yellow canopy entrance

Additionally, masks are required.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center
No charges after intimidation report filed by New Hanover superintendent

Latest News

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Hurricane Isaias one year later
1 year later: Family of 9 remembers frightening Hurricane Isaias rescue
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Four months since man went missing, family still holds out hope
Leland aims to clear clogged creeks to prevent flooding
Creeks are being cleared three years after Hurricane Florence