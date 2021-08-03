Columbus Regional Healthcare announces updated visitor guidelines

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional Healthcare on Tuesday announced new visitation guidelines are now in effect.

According to a Facebook post, visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and each patient is only allowed one visitor.

The main entrance at physical therapy and the Donayre Cancer Care Center are for patients in those areas only.

All visitors must use the yellow canopy entrance

Additionally, masks are required.

