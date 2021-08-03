Cape Fear Community College now requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced a new mask mandate effective immediately.

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region and across the nation, Cape Fear Community College will temporarily require all students, faculty, staff, vendors, contractors, and visitors to wear face coverings indoors beginning August 3, 2021.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings are also required in all CFCC vehicles carrying more than one person. Face coverings may be removed when employees are working alone in their own office or workspace.

