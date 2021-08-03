Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

1 year later: Family of 9 remembers frightening Hurricane Isaias rescue

By Kendall McGee
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Its been a full year since Isaias struck Brunswick county, causing devastating flooding and widespread damage to areas of Southport, Oak Island and Holden Beach.

It’s a storm visitors like the Hughes family will never forget.

Katie Hughes and her family were trapped in their Oak Island vacation rental the night Hurricane Isaias made landfall. When Hughes first called 911, units told her they couldn’t get to her family of nine as waves pummeled the bottom floor of the house.

Once the waters receded, Hughes, her three young children, her brother and his children, her mother and her basset hound were rescued in the sheriff’s office MRAP.

Nine people, dog rescued on Oak Island

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s high water vehicle drove them to safety where they were able to find shelter and work out how they would get back home to Virginia.

The waves knocked out all the walls downstairs, flooded the lower level and swept away both of their cars. Photos of the home show the exterior door cracked in half, metal stairwells twisted, insulation hanging from beams and siding ripped completely off of the beach house.

The family members left without their belongings, but no one was hurt. It’s a terrifying experience Hughes and her kids still think about.

“We didn’t think we would make it through that night,” said Hughes. “We just remember being huddled in the back of the house near the bathroom all of us — you know — clumped up together just not sure if we were going to make it out. We could hear the waves hitting up underneath the house.”

A year later, you’d never know what transpired by looking at the house on West Beach Drive. The property has been totally repaired, complete with new, bright-colored siding.

It’s a story that holds true for much of the rest of Oak Island.

Businesses and homeowners have made their repairs. The sand that used to cover the roads is gone, the beach has been transformed, and the town has completed many of the repairs to walkovers, docks and other amenities damaged in the storm.

“I think it’s clear to see in a years time that we’re bouncing back strong,” said public information officer Mike Emory. “We’re right here on the coast, right here at the Cape and these things happen. The question really isn’t why these things happen, the question is how prepared are we for them and how willing are we to bounce back from them?”

The town has also made steps to be more prepared for next time, passing a mandatory evacuation policy for non-residents should another serious storm come their way.

It’s a change visitors like Hughes was excited to hear about.

“It definitely makes me feel a lot better and hopefully this won’t happen for anybody else,” Hughes added.

Should another serious storm impact Oak Island, town leaders say they will be ready to protect the island and build back better than before.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes on mask protocols for upcoming school year
New Hanover County School Board votes for mandatory K-12 masking for the start of the school year
Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center
No charges after intimidation report filed by New Hanover superintendent

Latest News

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says if a citizen feels unsafe, they should call the...
“I cannot predict the future”: Wilmington police chief says residents should be aware of surroundings after recent gun violence
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing
Four months since man went missing, family still holds out hope
Leland aims to clear clogged creeks to prevent flooding
Creeks are being cleared three years after Hurricane Florence