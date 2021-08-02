Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Phone Scam
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible phone scam
Riverfront Park grand opening
Saturday GRiZ concert at Riverfront Park cancelled due to severe weather
The two women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say
Two sisters caught in gunfire on the way to visit sick relative: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
Justin Smith was elected to the Whiteville City Council in 2017.
Justin Smith steps down from Whiteville City Council, becomes owner and publisher of The News Reporter
While some businesses didn’t make it through the last year, others seemingly flourished, even...
Brunswick County businesses thrive despite pandemic struggles

Latest News

Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
Cape Fear Raptor Center to host Raptor Rendezvous
Mingle with birds, donkeys and emus at this weekend’s ‘Raptor Rendezvous’ in Castle Hayne
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends