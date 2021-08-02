Work to preserve Wrightsville Beach bridge set for September start

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Those crossing the Wrightsville Beach bridge may see road work being done beginning as early as next month.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the life of the South Banks Channel Bridge will be extended, thanks to a preservation project contract that was recently awarded.

The bridge on Causeway Drive over the Banks Channel was built in 1972. Work to preserve it may begin as early as mid-September and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.

Coastal Gunite Construction Company in Maryland was awarded the $3.7 million contract.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.