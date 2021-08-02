Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Work to preserve Wrightsville Beach bridge set for September start

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Those crossing the Wrightsville Beach bridge may see road work being done beginning as early as next month.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the life of the South Banks Channel Bridge will be extended, thanks to a preservation project contract that was recently awarded.

The bridge on Causeway Drive over the Banks Channel was built in 1972. Work to preserve it may begin as early as mid-September and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.

Coastal Gunite Construction Company in Maryland was awarded the $3.7 million contract.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

Ocean Isle Bridge work begins Sunday, will last until Spring 2022
One lane of Ocean Isle Beach bridge will be closed overnight for several months
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
WMPO votes against exploring proposal to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge
NCDOT: Brunswick County road closing for two weeks for pipe replacements