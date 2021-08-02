Senior Connect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a suspect who committed armed robbery on Saturday morning.

Around 6:35 a.m., Saturday, July 31, WPD received a call about an armed robbery of a business located at 3316 Wilshire Boulevard.

Upon officers’ arrival, the clerk advised that a black male, wearing gloves and a mask entered the store. The clerk stated that the unknown suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect pushed the victim down, grabbed the money and left through the front door in an unknown direction or mode of travel. The clerk was treated at the scene for minor injuries in her fall.

The Detective Division is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in the Facebook post below, and to call 911 immediately if you recognize the individual. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with orange and white lightning bolts.

If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 6:35 am Wilmington Police Department received a call of an armed robbery of a business...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Saturday, July 31, 2021

