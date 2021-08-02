Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Spirit Airlines strands passengers at airports; company blames ‘operational challenges’

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frustrated passengers expressed their outrage over the weekend after Spirit Airlines canceled their flights. The company said it is working on getting back on track after the travel disruptions.

Spirit blamed the situation on operational challenges and weather, a representative said in an emailed statement Monday. Customers were urged to monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

Flight delays and cancellations were reported at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Orlando, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and New Orleans, according to media reports.

Some at the Orlando airport said they waited for nine hours, WOFL said, while a woman bound for Denver had been stuck at the Ft. Lauderdale airport for 12 hours on Sunday, WPLG reported.

In its statement, the company said rumors of a strike are “100% false. We have a fantastic team of pilots working very hard during this busy travel season. We are not experiencing any sort of work action from any work group.

“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

The agreement will give PepsiCo proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Dasha Kelly and her three children face eviction from their Las Vegas apartment.
Single mother of 3 among millions facing eviction