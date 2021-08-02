Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a single-car crash last week.

Shane Michael Mahler, 18, of Supply, was in critical condition following the crash, which happened on Stone Chimney Road near Stanley Road around 6:30 a.m. on July 28. The Shallotte Police Department announced Mahler’s death in a post on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we as an agency did not know Shanie well, but we know the kind of person his amazing mom is and we know that she instilled her kindness and love for others into Shanie,” the post reads. “We pray that God provide peace and strength to this sweet family as they navigate these troubled waters.”

On November 11, 2020, WECT reported that Mahler and his brother were involved in a crash with a tractor trailer that put each of them in medically induced comas, but both made a recovery.

