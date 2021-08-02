Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

The agreement will give PepsiCo proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Dasha Kelly and her three children face eviction from their Las Vegas apartment.
Single mother of 3 among millions facing eviction