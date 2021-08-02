Senior Connect
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a new record for money raised with the 2021 fiscal year bringing in $936 million.

The money will be used across all 100 counties to help build and repair schools, create college scholarships and grants, support school systems with cost of school workers and transportation, and support NC Pre-K, a free academic prekindergarten program for at-risk four-year-olds.

The money raised comes from the record lottery ticket sales of $3.8 billion, a 26% increase from 2020.

On average, the lottery generated $2.5 million a day for education in fiscal year 2021.

Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director, says residents turned to the lottery games as a means of entertainment amid the pandemic.

Michalko says reaching the sales and profit records again this year, will be challenging as other entertainment options return.

The lottery paid out the most it ever has with more than $2.4 billion making its way to winners. Retailers earned $262 million from lottery tickets, which is $52.5 million more than last year.

Since its inception in March 2006, the North Carolina Education Lottery has contributed more than $8.2 billion.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

