Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said a man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday afternoon inside a Greenwood County home.

Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood a child was also hurt but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911.

News Release - For Immediate Release Shooting Investigation Greenwood, SC (Release Time – August 2nd, 2021, 4:00...

Posted by Greenwood County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021

Deputies say 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell was arrested several hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.

The sheriff says the victims knew Powell, but deputies are trying to figure out exactly what led to the killings.

