Mingle with birds, donkeys and emus at this weekend’s ‘Raptor Rendezvous’ in Castle Hayne

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend, guests at the Cape Fear Raptor Center will get a chance to mingle with owls, emus, donkeys and more.

The Cape Fear Raptor Center is holding a ‘Raptor Rendezvous’ at Skywatch on Satuday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 3600 Lynn Avenue in Castle Hayne.

Birds will be out of cages and on the glove of handlers to mingle with the crowd. Education ambassadors will be telling stories and teaching visitors about the animals’ amazing abilities. Guests will also learn about their important role in our ecosystem, and are encouraged to bring a camera

Visitors will also get to meet our Cape Fear Raptor Center’s newest resident emus, Ethel, Zeke and Zelda. Guests also get to visit pigs and feed snacks to donkeys, both of which are friendly. Bottles of water will be for sale on site.

The event is $10 for adults, $6 for kids age 3-12, and free for children under three.

Come join us for RAPTOR RENDEZVOUS on Sat Aug 7th and come meet and greet some of our education ambassadors! They will... Posted by Cape Fear Raptor Center, Inc. on Sunday, July 11, 2021

