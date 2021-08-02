Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mingle with birds, donkeys and emus at this weekend’s ‘Raptor Rendezvous’ in Castle Hayne

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend, guests at the Cape Fear Raptor Center will get a chance to mingle with owls, emus, donkeys and more.

The Cape Fear Raptor Center is holding a ‘Raptor Rendezvous’ at Skywatch on Satuday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 3600 Lynn Avenue in Castle Hayne.

Birds will be out of cages and on the glove of handlers to mingle with the crowd. Education ambassadors will be telling stories and teaching visitors about the animals’ amazing abilities. Guests will also learn about their important role in our ecosystem, and are encouraged to bring a camera

Visitors will also get to meet our Cape Fear Raptor Center’s newest resident emus, Ethel, Zeke and Zelda. Guests also get to visit pigs and feed snacks to donkeys, both of which are friendly. Bottles of water will be for sale on site.

The event is $10 for adults, $6 for kids age 3-12, and free for children under three.

Come join us for RAPTOR RENDEZVOUS on Sat Aug 7th and come meet and greet some of our education ambassadors! They will...

Posted by Cape Fear Raptor Center, Inc. on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Phone Scam
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible phone scam
Riverfront Park grand opening
Saturday GRiZ concert at Riverfront Park cancelled due to severe weather
The two women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say
Two sisters caught in gunfire on the way to visit sick relative: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
Justin Smith was elected to the Whiteville City Council in 2017.
Justin Smith steps down from Whiteville City Council, becomes owner and publisher of The News Reporter
While some businesses didn’t make it through the last year, others seemingly flourished, even...
Brunswick County businesses thrive despite pandemic struggles

Latest News

Pet of the week: Meet Allister and Fella
Pet of the week: Meet Allister and Fella
Carolina Kids: Joseph
Carolina Kids: Joseph
July 4th Southport Parade 2016 - Dosher
July 4th Southport Parade 2016 - Dosher
Raptor Rendezvous
Cape Fear Raptor Center Raptor Rendezvous