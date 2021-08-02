Senior Connect
Leland man charged for breaking windows at Local’s Tavern

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department arrested a man accused of damaging windows at a restaurant early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, August 1, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Leland Police officers responded to Local’s Tavern after receiving reports of a subject damaging windows at the business. Officers arrived on scene to find that several front windows and some other property belonging to the business had been smashed with what appeared to be a blunt object. The suspect left the scene prior to officer arrival.

Following an investigation involving witness interviews and review of surveillance footage, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Winford Theodore Grainger III, 36, of Leland.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 1st, officers with the Leland Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to an address on Timber Lane in Leland, located Mr. Grainger, and placed him into custody without incident.

Grainger was charged with one count each of Injury to Real Property, Injury to Personal Property, Communicating Threats, Second Degree Trespassing, and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public. All charges are Class 1 Misdemeanors apart from the Trespassing charge, which is a Class 3 Misdemeanor.

Grainger was transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center, where he was held under a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.

