Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half of her left lung being removed.

“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Well-wishers included Jane Lynch, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health,” and Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote: “Praying for you! So many folks got your back!”

Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling President Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during...
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Dasha Kelly and her three children face eviction from their Las Vegas apartment.
Single mother of 3 among millions facing eviction
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised