Good Shepherd Center reopening soup kitchen and day shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington has reopened its soup kitchen and day shelter after stopping those services during the pandemic.

“We provide a number of services aimed at adjusting either hunger or homelessness,” said Katrina Knight, Executive Director of Good Shepherd Center.

The Soup Kitchen is open Monday through Friday for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the option to dine in or carry out. Anyone in the community is welcome, as long as a photo ID is presented.

In addition, the Day Shelter is open for people to access showers, clean clothing, a medical professional, mail, phone charging stations, and access to a computer. Case workers are also available to talk about next steps for those who need it.

Before the pandemic, the Good Shepherd team was able to host about 75 individuals and families, but with safety measures in place, they are only hosting around 50 people now.

“Well, you know this is what we’re here for, to be that safety net for folks in a time of crisis. So that’s been the hardest things for our team is feeling like we have to pull back a bit,” said Knight.

In order to keep everyone safe, masks, social distancing and sanitizing are an important part of this reopening.

“Our guests have been really good about staying masked, stepped-up hygiene, and sanitation efforts. Everyone has really pitched in with that,” said Knight.

All services at Good Shepherd are free.

