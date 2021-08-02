First Alert Forecast: August makes stormy first impression

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sluggish front will focus showers and storms on the Cape Fear Region this week with daily rain odds of 40% Monday, 80% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, and 50% Friday. To pick which spots will be best for outdoor work or play, follow your First Alert Weather Team for radar and “future radar” updates on television and in the interactive radar section of your WECT Weather App. Storms will tend to be ordinary summer downpour and lightning producers, but one or two severe cells may materialize. Moreover, multiple inches of rain are probable and spotty poor-drainage flooding is possible.

Temperatures: After some eye-popping readings and related heat index values recently, 80s are more likely amid the showers this week.

Surf conditions: expect one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 83 Monday.

August is, historically, the second most active month for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes, behind only September. Into this middle third of Hurricane Season, water temperature and jet stream patterns tend to allow for cyclone generation in all corners of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic Basin, even as far east as Africa. That said: as of Monday, new tropical storm development appears unlikely in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean in the next two to five days; large-scale weather setup may be more supportive for tropical activity by the middle of the month.

