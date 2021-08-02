Eviction moratorium comes to an end leaving many people concerned about what’s next

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The federal ban on evictions expired Saturday, leaving many people concerned about what’s next for their housing situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the moratorium in place in September to keep people from losing their homes.

The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington helps people who are experiencing homelessness. Part of their mission is to be a stepping stone for an individual or family that might be without housing and looking to transition into another housing space.

“We’re very concerned about the end of that moratorium; I think like every community in the country we are really bracing for an uptick in people that experience a housing crisis,” said Katrina Knight, Executive Director for Good Shepherd Center.

For anyone dealing with housing struggles, Good Shepherd just reopened its Day Shelter for people to access things like showers and medical services.

“It’s really about that relationship building, so that’s what we’re really re-doubling our efforts around now and going forward to make sure that folks understand that we are here and we are available to them,” said Knight.

If you are in need of financial assistance, North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program can help. Those looking to apply for the program can call 888-927-5467 or go to hope.nc.gov.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.