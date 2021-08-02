Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Eviction moratorium comes to an end leaving many people concerned about what’s next

By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The federal ban on evictions expired Saturday, leaving many people concerned about what’s next for their housing situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the moratorium in place in September to keep people from losing their homes.

The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington helps people who are experiencing homelessness. Part of their mission is to be a stepping stone for an individual or family that might be without housing and looking to transition into another housing space.

“We’re very concerned about the end of that moratorium; I think like every community in the country we are really bracing for an uptick in people that experience a housing crisis,” said Katrina Knight, Executive Director for Good Shepherd Center.

For anyone dealing with housing struggles, Good Shepherd just reopened its Day Shelter for people to access things like showers and medical services.

“It’s really about that relationship building, so that’s what we’re really re-doubling our efforts around now and going forward to make sure that folks understand that we are here and we are available to them,” said Knight.

If you are in need of financial assistance, North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program can help. Those looking to apply for the program can call 888-927-5467 or go to hope.nc.gov.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck
Get Fit With 6: August Challenge
Get Fit with 6: August Challenge
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center
Brunswick County urges leaders to explore more funding options for bridge replacement
Brunswick leaders want WMPO to find funds for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement