Developer to build cold storage facility at Pender Commerce Park

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A commercial real estate developer is planning to construct a cold storage facility at Pender Commerce Park.

According to a news release from Wilmington Business Development, Greenville, S.C.-based RealtyLink will build as much as 300,000 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space which “will serve a third-party logistics tenant.”

While specifications haven’t been finalized, officials with RealtyLink say the $40 million facility will feature “clear” ceiling heights of 50 feet and will feature multiple chambers capable of storing goods at temperatures ranging from -20 degrees to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The average cold storage facility in the U.S. is over 35 years old with lower and less efficient clear ceiling heights,” said RealtyLink’s Thomas Eldridge, who is principal at the company’s Atlanta office. “We’re going taller with a more efficient state-of-the-art design.

“The Port of Wilmington is a fast-growing gateway, and RealtyLink is complementing that growth as we build a solution for tomorrow’s cold chain.”

According to Eldridge, Pender Commerce Park’s infrastructure and connectivity were factors that attracted the company.

The 330-acre park is three miles from I-140 and about 15 minutes from the Port of Wilmington.

“We welcome this game-changing addition to our region’s inventory of industrial real estate assets,” said George Brown, chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. “RealtyLink’s cold storage facility will provide a vital link between Southeastern North Carolina’s consumer foods industry and global buyers and suppliers, while generating significant new jobs and investment at Pender Commerce Park.”

