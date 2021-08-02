Carolyn Moor, founder of Modern Widows Club, to speak at community event Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The national founder of the Modern Widows Club, Carolyn Moor, will speak at a community event on Tues., Aug. 3.

It is part of a ten city tour for Moor, who founded the organization after her husband died in a car crash on Valentine’s Day 2000. She found little resources to help and struggled to find a mentor to help her through the process. That’s why she founded the group in 2011.

Wilmington is Moor’s first stop, where Megan Kopka founded the Cape Fear chapter a year ago. The City of Wilmington recently recognized the organization’s work in our community with a proclamation.

Kopka lost her husband, Keith, to ALS in 2014.

Moor, who has appeared on Oprah and as a Tedx speaker, is marking the tenth year of the organization.

Aug 3 | Tuesday | 6-7pm EST

#CapeFear #NorthCarolina @ModernWidows

Invited:

• Widows

• Grief Counselor

• Hospice

• Caregiver groups

• Social workers

• Funeral Directors

• Estate Attorneys

• Pastor/ Clergy

• Community Leaders

RSVP: capefear@modernwidowsclub.org pic.twitter.com/DugSDlj21a — Carolyn Moor (@CarolynCMoor) July 24, 2021

Around 70 percent of women will become widows in their lifetime.

At the community event, widows and their friends are invited, as well as grief counselors, caregiver groups, social workers, hospice workers, estate attorneys and anyone who may work with widows.

The event is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the NC Sorosis Building, 20 Cardinal Drive South.

Find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/mwccapefear

You can also email: capefear@modernwidowsclub.org

