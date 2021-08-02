Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County urges leaders to explore more funding options for bridge replacement

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The unsolicited proposal to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge might be dead, but the conversation continues.

At tonight’s meeting, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution asking the WMPO to do just that. In that resolution, it asks the organization if the bridge replacement is still a priority and urges them to look into any federal or state funding options available. The resolution also asks that county staff and state lawmakers also look into funding options for the bridge’s eventual replacement.

Just weeks ago, commissioners said they were on board with at least exploring the idea of a toll bridge. Some noted that there may not be another option when it comes to paying for a new bridge, and time is ticking.

“Even if the toll bridge had moved forward, we needed to examine other options,” said Commissioner Frank Williams. “Now, that’s even more important after that failed. The bridge has got a life span. It’s got a shelf life that’s coming to an end and the absence of new funding we’re not currently aware of, it’s probably 30 years out from being able to be replaced. We’ve got to find some other options.”

Williams was supportive of at least considering the plan, but now hopes the WMPO will actively look for more funding options if the bridge replacement is still a priority.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Wilshire Boulevard armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police respond to armed robbery on Wilshire Boulevard; suspect at large
This artist's rendering, from the Telfair Summit HOA, shows how they say the proposed cell...
Commissioners approve cell tower in residential community despite neighborhood objections
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues from downtown Wilmington
The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a...
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

Latest News

North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck
Get Fit With 6: August Challenge
Get Fit with 6: August Challenge
Opposing masking events held outside Board of Education Center
Opposing masking events take place outside NHC Board of Education Center
Brunswick County urges leaders to explore more funding options for bridge replacement
Brunswick leaders want WMPO to find funds for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement