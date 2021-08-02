Brunswick Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A longshoreman in Brunswick County recently won a $2 million Powerball prize.
Wayne Harris, of Supply, purchased the winning ticket from the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport.
Harris claimed his prize last Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,413,902.
Harris says he plans to put some of his winnings into savings for his children and will invest the rest.
