Battle Park neighborhood still waiting on planned park

By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in the Battle Park community have seen quite a change over the last decade.

“Battle Park was great 15 years ago,” said Thomas Theriault, who lives in Battle Park. “Nice quiet neighborhood, no noise, no development, a lot of wildlife all over the place.”

Now, they are seeing new homes popping up left and right. Instead, neighbors want to see a new park, a project that has been talked about since 2006.

The long delay has neighbors doubting the future of the park.

“We are afraid they are going to take that away from us and develop it into homes or something instead of doing a park,” said William Mintz, who lives in Battle Park.

But, those who work for New Hanover County promise it’s coming, although there is no timeframe of when it will be finished.

“We do have the design and we are ready to implement it,” said Tara Duckworth, director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens. “We just are working on getting the permits from the state, and once we have those we will be ready to go.”

The park will include a playground, dog park, picnic shelter, restroom area, and nature trails.

“A place to walk around and enjoy nature a little bit,” said Theriault. “Wilmington as you can see right now, there’s not too much of that left out here.”

The park will be named Hanover Pines Nature Park.

