WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday’s GRiZ concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park has been cancelled due to severe weather, the venue announced on Twitter.

Due to severe weather in the vicinity, Night 2 of GRiZMAS in JULY will not be able to continue tonight.

The 7/31 show has been officially cancelled. Tickets for tonights show will be refunded. Anyone with a 2-night ticket will be refunded for night 2.

Stay tuned for refund info. pic.twitter.com/DcXZgTHLLT — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (@LiveOakBankPav) August 1, 2021

The tweet also says anyone with tickets to the show will be refunded.

Wilmington..we did our very best tonight. It absolutely kills me to cancel a show. Y’all showed up for me in such a big way tonight. We are going to refund everyone’s night 2 ticket for our GRiZmas in July show. I cant control the weather. My heart hurts. Sending you love 💜✨ — RAINBOW BRAIN OUT NOW 🌈🧠 (@Griz) August 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.