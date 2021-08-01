Justin Smith steps down from Whiteville City Council, becomes owner and publisher of The News Reporter

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Justin Smith resigned from the Whiteville City Council Friday to become the new owner and publisher of The News Reporter. Smith had served on the city council since 2017.

“I am grateful to the voters of Whiteville who elected me,” said Smith. “We have a strong city government and I are experiencing significant momentum, particularly when it comes to modernizing city operations, improving stormwater infrastructure to prevent flooding and sparking downtown development.”

Smith had previously served as an editor at the newspaper, and said he had established a firewall when it came to the paper’s reporting in the city of Whiteville.

“But as publisher, the buck stops with me, and it’s not possible to maintain the firewall,” said Smith.

Smith is a former reporter for WECT News.

