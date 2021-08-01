First Alert Forecast: August begins with heat and an unsettled pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday and August 1st to you! Your First Alert Forecast features another hot and muggy Sunday is in the making; a good rule of thumb is to stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly: people and pets! The Storm Prediction Center has portions of southeastern NC in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. It appears the biggest threat for severe storms lies in the late evening hours. Scattered storms becoming more and more likely as we approach the upcoming workweek. Stay weather alert!

RAIN ODDS: Today: 50%, Tonight: 60%, Monday: 60%.

Expect a cooler and very unsettled pattern as we head into the new week as a sluggish front makes its way through the region to kick off the month of August.

Surf conditions: Expect breaking waves at a minimum of two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast, which highlights the higher rain odds and cooler temperatures of next week:

And, as always, if you want to extend your outlook for any location you choose, simply tap your WECT Weather App!

