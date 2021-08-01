Senior Connect
Brunswick County businesses thrive despite pandemic struggles

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - While some businesses didn’t make it through the last year, others seemingly flourished, even those that opened in the middle of the shutdown.

Last year was the start of a new chapter for Seabreeze Restaurant and Bar owner Terry Bland, but that chapter wouldn’t go as planned.

“It was very stressful,” said Bland. “It was unexpected. We signed the lease on March 1, 2020 and 17 days later, everything closed down.”

That could have been the end of Bland’s vision but her perseverance wouldn’t allow that to happen. This past week, Seabreeze celebrated it’s one year anniversary of opening to the public.

“We used the time while we were closed to renovate downstairs, renovate the venue, do some updating, painting.”

Bland wasn’t the only business owner that decided to adjust to the changes. The Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce says that despite the pandemic and its struggles, many businesses thrived.

“Those that are strong, those that think outside the box, those that can find the manpower that fit their criteria, they will do fine,” said executive director Susan Freeman.

Freeman says a Brunswick County business’s key to success is hospitality and a supportive environment.

“We work in a very business-friendly county,” said Freeman. “I think our government officials, commissioners, aldermen, everybody, they’re all small business.”

Freeman regularly checks listings and advertisements for available jobs in the area. For help finding work, she urges you to reach out to the Chamber at 910-754-6644.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

