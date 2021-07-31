Senior Connect
St. James, Storm Stoppers hold hurricane seminar featuring WECT’s Eric Davis

WECT meteorologist Eric Davis spoke at the event
WECT meteorologist Eric Davis spoke at the event
By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Isaias ripped through the Cape Fear region. The horrific aftermath has caused Brunswick County residents to prepare for the next storm.

“It’s beautiful to live here, but it has its risks,” said Jim Hayes, Brunswick County Storm Stoppers installer. “So, if you want to eliminate your risks, you protect your house.”

So, that’s why the town of St. James teamed up with Storm Stoppers for a hurricane seminar.

“I am extremely excited,” said John Smith, inventor of Storm Stoppers. “We’ve put a lot of hard work in this and we’ve had a lot of great positive feedback from the community.”

Storm Stoppers, a product featured on Shark Tank, are lightweight panels designed to sustain winds over 120 miles per hour. It’s a factor Brunswick County residents know all too well.

“Even though we are fortunate to face south where the hurricanes are usually coming from the east, we are still subjected to very high winds,” said Brunswick County resident Helen Cherubini.

Residents were able to learn more about the product and listen to the company’s inventor, who wants to make sure those in Brunswick County are ready for whatever comes their way.

“Most people are reactive, they’re not proactive,” said Smith.

WECT meteorologist Eric Davis also spoke at the event and provided the St. James community with his expertise.

“Even though I’ve lived here for 14 years, whatever knowledge I can get is worth it,” said Brunswick County resident Warren Kroe.

Storm Stoppers had over 100 people sign up for the event and offered an at-home demonstration later in the day.

