Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Non-profit works to raise awareness and prevent teen driving accidents

Car accidents is the leading killer in teenage deaths, that’s according to the nonprofit...
Car accidents is the leading killer in teenage deaths, that’s according to the nonprofit Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Safety Initiative, which wants to help put an end to those tragic accidents.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Car accidents are the leading killer in teenage deaths, that’s according to the nonprofit Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Safety Initiative, which wants to help put an end to those tragic accidents.

“I actually have quite a few friends that have had accidents already,” said Teen Driver Safety Ambassador Rebecca Pratt. “It’s scary because you don’t know if they’re hurt or how bad the accident is. Knowing that there’s something out there that can help them is very good.”

When it comes to teen driving safety, the nonprofit’s program teaches kids the three D’s; Distracted, Drowsy and Defensive. They want kids to remember-- don’t drive distracted, don’t drive drowsy and do drive with a defensive mindset so you can avoid an accident with other distracted drivers.

Part of the organization’s goal is to sell bandanas that are meant to signal if someone is in distress, whether that be due to a broken down vehicle, a problem while in the wilderness or needing help with evacuation during hurricane conditions. The nonprofit is fundraising to help raise awareness by selling the bandanas at the Hanover Ace Hardware store on North Kerr Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say
Two sisters caught in gunfire on the way to visit sick relative: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts
Man arrested after traffic stop that led to an accident on Market Street late Thursday
A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach this week needed more than a dozen stitches after he...
Medical officials say teen was likely bitten by shark at Wrightsville Beach
Charter Day School
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
Shots fired in Wilmington
3 shootings, 5 days: Local leaders comment on spike in gun violence

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meeting resumes
New Hanover County Board of Education to hold next meeting remotely after board member tests positive for COVID-19
Allison Foy's family continues to fight for justice 15 years later
Allison Foy’s family continues to fight for justice 15 years later
Heat index values reached 110 in Wilmington Friday
Beat the Heat: Visitors try to stay cool on a hot day in Wilmington
North Carolina has set aside roughly $1.3 billion to help tenants cover their housing and...
Congress fails to extend national eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday