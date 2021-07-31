Non-profit works to raise awareness and prevent teen driving accidents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Car accidents are the leading killer in teenage deaths, that’s according to the nonprofit Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Safety Initiative, which wants to help put an end to those tragic accidents.

“I actually have quite a few friends that have had accidents already,” said Teen Driver Safety Ambassador Rebecca Pratt. “It’s scary because you don’t know if they’re hurt or how bad the accident is. Knowing that there’s something out there that can help them is very good.”

When it comes to teen driving safety, the nonprofit’s program teaches kids the three D’s; Distracted, Drowsy and Defensive. They want kids to remember-- don’t drive distracted, don’t drive drowsy and do drive with a defensive mindset so you can avoid an accident with other distracted drivers.

Part of the organization’s goal is to sell bandanas that are meant to signal if someone is in distress, whether that be due to a broken down vehicle, a problem while in the wilderness or needing help with evacuation during hurricane conditions. The nonprofit is fundraising to help raise awareness by selling the bandanas at the Hanover Ace Hardware store on North Kerr Avenue.

