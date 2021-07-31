New Hanover County Board of Education to hold next meeting remotely after board member tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold its meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, remotely after a board member tested positive for COVID-19 and the possible exposure of other board members.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the Board of Education center with a maximum audience of 170 and the Call to the Audience limited to 25 online speakers and 5 in-person speakers, in accordance with board policy 2310B.

The meeting is now scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and is available for viewing on the NHCS YouTube channel.

