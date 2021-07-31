First Alert Forecast: hot with a few storms this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features more sizzling sunshine. Temperatures this weekend ought to cook up to the lower and locally middle 90s by the afternoon. While heat index values won’t be quite as high as Friday, please stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly: people and pets! We’ll also see another round of widely scattered and intense thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Expect a cooler and very unsettled pattern starting Sunday into next week as a sluggish front makes its way through the region to kick off the month of August.

Surf conditions: Expect breaking waves at a minimum of two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast, which highlights the higher rain odds and cooler temperatures of next week: https://webpubcontent.raycommedia.com/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

