First Alert Forecast: blistering temperatures & scattered storms underway to end July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes flaming hot temperatures accompanied by high heat indexes in the 100s as we dive into the dinner-time. Isolated strong showers and storms are possible, so keep the umbrella by your side if you take your Saturday night plans outdoors!

Another hot and muggy Sunday is in the making, a good rule of thumb is to stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly: people and pets! Scattered storms becoming more and more likely as we approach the upcoming workweek. Stay weather alert! Expect a cooler and very unsettled pattern starting Sunday into next week as a sluggish front makes its way through the region to kick off the month of August.

Surf conditions: Expect breaking waves at a minimum of two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Sunday.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast, which highlights the higher rain odds and cooler temperatures of next week: https://webpubcontent.raycommedia.com/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And, as always, if you want to extend your outlook for any location you choose, simply tap your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.