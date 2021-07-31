Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: blistering temperatures & scattered storms underway to end July

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(WECT)
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes flaming hot temperatures accompanied by high heat indexes in the 100s as we dive into the dinner-time. Isolated strong showers and storms are possible, so keep the umbrella by your side if you take your Saturday night plans outdoors!

Another hot and muggy Sunday is in the making, a good rule of thumb is to stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly: people and pets! Scattered storms becoming more and more likely as we approach the upcoming workweek. Stay weather alert! Expect a cooler and very unsettled pattern starting Sunday into next week as a sluggish front makes its way through the region to kick off the month of August.

Surf conditions: Expect breaking waves at a minimum of two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Sunday.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast, which highlights the higher rain odds and cooler temperatures of next week: https://webpubcontent.raycommedia.com/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And, as always, if you want to extend your outlook for any location you choose, simply tap your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say
Two sisters caught in gunfire on the way to visit sick relative: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts
Man arrested after traffic stop that led to an accident on Market Street late Thursday
A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach this week needed more than a dozen stitches after he...
Medical officials say teen was likely bitten by shark at Wrightsville Beach
Charter Day School
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
Shots fired in Wilmington
3 shootings, 5 days: Local leaders comment on spike in gun violence

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: hot with a few storms this weekend
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: heat and occasional intense storms through Saturday
People still enjoying activities despite heat advisory
People still enjoying activities despite heat advisory in effect
Another hot day for Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 30, 2021