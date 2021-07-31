Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible phone scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible phone scam from callers impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

The Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post they received a tip from a citizen whose 89-year-old mother received a call from someone claiming to be a customs official.

“‘Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, ‘a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.’ The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the callers banking information.’ U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff’s office says more information can be found at www.cbp.gov.

