Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible phone scam

Possible Phone Scam
Possible Phone Scam(KEYC, File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible phone scam from callers impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

The Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post they received a tip from a citizen whose 89-year-old mother received a call from someone claiming to be a customs official.

“‘Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, ‘a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.’ The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the callers banking information.’ U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff’s office says more information can be found at www.cbp.gov.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say
Two sisters caught in gunfire on the way to visit sick relative: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts
Man arrested after traffic stop that led to an accident on Market Street late Thursday
A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach this week needed more than a dozen stitches after he...
Medical officials say teen was likely bitten by shark at Wrightsville Beach
Charter Day School
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
Shots fired in Wilmington
3 shootings, 5 days: Local leaders comment on spike in gun violence

Latest News

WECT meteorologist Eric Davis spoke at the event
St. James, Storm Stoppers hold hurricane seminar featuring WECT’s Eric Davis
Dogs for Donations
Brunswick County GOP holds ‘Dogs for Donations’
Car accidents is the leading killer in teenage deaths, that’s according to the nonprofit...
Non-profit works to raise awareness and prevent teen driving accidents
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting resumes
New Hanover County Board of Education to hold next meeting remotely after board member tests positive for COVID-19