Brunswick County GOP holds ‘Dogs for Donations’

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Republican Party held “Dogs for Donations” in Southport on Saturday.

The community was able to bring non-perishable food or clothes that will be donated to those who are homeless.

“It starts with creature comforts, and that might be socks, underwear, or other various clothing that will make them feel comfortable, so that they can then take advantage of the services that are available to them,” said Larry Blank, Vice Chairman of the Brunswick County Republican Party.

In return, donors received a free hot dog and soda.

“It’s very important that the GOP has an event like this so that we can put a face to the community that is not just political,” said Blank.

There were also “Dogs for Donations” locations in Belville and Shallotte.

