Beat the Heat: Visitors try to stay cool on a hot day in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bri McLay is visiting Wilmington all the way from Minnesota. She was one of many visitors to the Port City Friday trying to beat the heat.

“We’ve got nothing like it, it was pretty brutal today. It was very, very warm,” said McLay.

The Phelan family spent part of their trip to the Cape Fear indoors today, doing what they can to avoid the heat index values which, in Wilmington today, reached as high as 110.

“We stayed in a little bit this morning and we went to the battleship, it was a little hot in the battleship though.” said Elizabeth Phelan, visiting from Asheville. “Just trying to stay away from the beach today and go tomorrow again.”

Staying away from the beach and heading to the Riverwalk to take advantage of a refreshing breeze. This gave Phelan’s family the chance to take an evening walk along the Cape Fear River.

“It’s very hot and muggy, but the salvation here in Wilmington is the wind from the sea,” said Phelan. “That’s the salvation, if it didn’t have this then it would be almost unbearable.”

Some visitors, like Tyler Gantz and Valeria Lehman, visiting from Pennsylvania, did spend the hot day outdoors, but did what they can to stay cool.

“Spend a lot of time in the ocean, a lot of time in the water drinking a lot of fluids,” said Gantz and Lehman. “We don’t get this kind of stuff here, no way, this is humid here.”

North Carolina natives say the weather Friday is a type of heat they’ve come to expect.

“I would like for it to be just a hair bit cooler, but with that being said it’s one of those where it’s North Carolina, you never know what you’re going to get one hour to the next,” said Eric Thrasher, visiting the Port City from Winston-Salem.

But for visitors like McLay, they might have to take a different approach to beat the heat, like daydreaming about freezing temperatures in her home state.

