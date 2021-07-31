Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Beat the Heat: Visitors try to stay cool on a hot day in Wilmington

Heat index values reached 110 in Wilmington Friday
Heat index values reached 110 in Wilmington Friday(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bri McLay is visiting Wilmington all the way from Minnesota. She was one of many visitors to the Port City Friday trying to beat the heat.

“We’ve got nothing like it, it was pretty brutal today. It was very, very warm,” said McLay.

The Phelan family spent part of their trip to the Cape Fear indoors today, doing what they can to avoid the heat index values which, in Wilmington today, reached as high as 110.

“We stayed in a little bit this morning and we went to the battleship, it was a little hot in the battleship though.” said Elizabeth Phelan, visiting from Asheville. “Just trying to stay away from the beach today and go tomorrow again.”

Staying away from the beach and heading to the Riverwalk to take advantage of a refreshing breeze. This gave Phelan’s family the chance to take an evening walk along the Cape Fear River.

“It’s very hot and muggy, but the salvation here in Wilmington is the wind from the sea,” said Phelan. “That’s the salvation, if it didn’t have this then it would be almost unbearable.”

Some visitors, like Tyler Gantz and Valeria Lehman, visiting from Pennsylvania, did spend the hot day outdoors, but did what they can to stay cool.

“Spend a lot of time in the ocean, a lot of time in the water drinking a lot of fluids,” said Gantz and Lehman. “We don’t get this kind of stuff here, no way, this is humid here.”

North Carolina natives say the weather Friday is a type of heat they’ve come to expect.

“I would like for it to be just a hair bit cooler, but with that being said it’s one of those where it’s North Carolina, you never know what you’re going to get one hour to the next,” said Eric Thrasher, visiting the Port City from Winston-Salem.

But for visitors like McLay, they might have to take a different approach to beat the heat, like daydreaming about freezing temperatures in her home state.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two women were completely innocent, with no gang ties, police say
Two sisters caught in gunfire on the way to visit sick relative: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts
Man arrested after traffic stop that led to an accident on Market Street late Thursday
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Cooper: State updating guidance for schools to align with CDC recommendations on masks
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death

Latest News

Allison Foy's family continues to fight for justice 15 years later
Allison Foy’s family continues to fight for justice 15 years later
North Carolina has set aside roughly $1.3 billion to help tenants cover their housing and...
Congress fails to extend national eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday
Penderlea School seeing rise in COVID-19 cases.
Parents frustrated by school’s response to COVID-19 cases
Police want to inform the public on what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation
Towing industry, tourists react to man accused of illegally towing vehicles in Surf City