Allison Foy’s family continues to fight for justice 15 years later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been 15 years since 34-year-old Allison Foy went missing, but her sister Lisa Valentino continues to bring attention to her case.

The mother of two disappeared in July of 2006. Foy’s body was found two years later in a ditch off Carolina Beach Road, three miles away from the pub she was last seen at, alongside the body of Angela Rothen. Foy’s body was found to have 40 stab wounds.

15 years of birthdays, holidays and major milestones have passed without any arrests in this case, but Foy’s sister still holds on to hope.

“I really believe that even 15 years later that there’s someone out there who still holds the key to all of this who has information and for whatever reason — maybe is still afraid to come forward,” said Lisa Valentino, Foy’s sister. “I would just beg them 15 years later to please come forward tell law enforcement what you know so this case can move forward.”

CUE Center for missing persons has been working with the family since Foy went missing. Monica Caison says one of their biggest concerns is knowing the person who ended Foy’s life is still out there.

“This person who killed both of these women — it’s not just Allison but Angela was found in the same ditch she was — you know, that person is still free. And God knows how many other people he may kill or has already killed,” Caison said.

While Foy’s family is still focused on getting justice for what happened in the past, life has continued on over the years.

“My sisters daughters are grown. One of her daughters is starting, is married has a life of her own. The others in college and, you know, my father passed away, you know, life keeps going on,” Valentino said.

Caison likened this to a prison sentence.

“15 years is a long time and I say it all the time: that a lot of these families they’re what we call ‘lifers’ in our office when we’re talking about them meaning that they’ve committed no crime but they’re serving a life sentence,” she said.

While justice is something Valentino holds close to her heart, she has also found it within her heart to forgive.

“One of the things I struggled with is whoever did this to my sister while I want my day in court and I want to see them held accountable I think within our own hearts there has to an ability to understand and be able to forgive for ourselves as well as our person and so I don’t want to be this person who walks around with a lot of anger and so that has been something that I’ve thought about a lot these past 15 years,” Valentino said.

Valentino held a Facebook live event tonight to bring attention to the case and encourage others to love, support, and forgive people in their own lives.

