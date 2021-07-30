Tabor City man sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of drugs, firearms, stolen ATV

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bradley Courtland Williams, 34, of Tabor City, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being charged for multiple offenses.

On January 25, 2019, Williams was arrested at his home on Peacock Road. After citizens complained to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office vice narcotics unit, undercover deputies launched a five-month investigation and bought drugs from Williams at his home in Tabor City.

Columbus County officials seized US currency, cocaine, a large quantity of marijuana, Oxycodone tablets, digital scales, and a large quantity of packaging material. Investigators also located and seized a stolen long gun and ATV, in addition to three other firearms. The long gun was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2004. The ATV was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2015.

Williams was already a convicted felon from a 2009 charge of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine.

On March 19, 2021, Williams was sentenced in Federal Court for one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and three counts of Manufacturing with Intent to Distribute Drugs.

Williams was sentenced to 108 months in federal custody and eight years of federal supervision. The appeal process was completed in June.

For full details on his 2019 arrest, visit the previous story reported by WECT on Williams.

