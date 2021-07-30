Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite

By Mariah Congedo and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - In just a matter of seconds, a surf camp along the Georgia coast turned quite scary for some when the instructor was attacked by a shark.

A few days later, he says he’s ready to share his experience and spread ocean awareness, WTOC-TV reported.

Atsushi Yamada has been teaching surf lessons on the island for more than 10 years. He says he always makes sure, no matter their age, that his surfers are aware of the risks in the water.

It wasn’t until Tuesday that he came face-to-face with one of the risks himself.

Yamada shares his surfing passion every summer with children of all ages. He holds weekly camps, and this week is sure to stand out.

“I got a total of one here, one here and the bigger one right on the shin,” Yamada said.

Yamada says he was sitting on his board helping a camper get back onshore because it was a stormy day. That’s the moment when a shark came up and bit him on the leg, leaving behind three gashes.

“Ok now she’s in the safe zone and less than three seconds later I was attacked. I was very, very thankful, it’s almost a miracle, the shark didn’t get her,” Yamada said.

His immediate reaction, he says, was that he hoped the shark wouldn’t get to anyone else. He says he stayed calm so as to not cause a scene.

“I didn’t want to get too panicked, so I was hoping I could manage to paddle myself back in close enough they could listen to me,” he said.

Yamada was able to get a first-aid kit from one of his instructors and wrapped his leg, to stop the bleeding, in the water.

“I was heavily breathing, a lot of pain,” he said.

Soon after, this lifeguard and an ambulance came to help. All this week’s campers showed back up two days after the incident, which Yamada says shows how brave they are.

“It doesn’t get any better than this. I mean, I get to see them again. They’re all smiling, they’re stoked, and the waves are perfect for them to learn, so I cannot be more thankful than this,” Yamada said.

Yamada says a researcher who specializes in shark bites looked at his injury and determined that the bite could be from a juvenile bull shark or blacktip shark. He reminds people that we are the intruders in the ocean, so be aware of every risk possible before getting in the water.

When asked if he would be nervous getting back in the water, he responded, “I mean, again, it’s a part of the deal! Part of the deal! Part of the sport we love, and I cannot do this without going in the ocean.”

Yamada says he got plastic surgery on his leg already and he has about a three-week recovery. Of course, he plans to be in the water surfing as soon as he is cleared to do so.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

UNCW Women's Soccer player Blair Barefoot reacts to Simone Biles shining a light on mental...
Local athlete reacts to Simone Biles shining a light on mental health wellbeing
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo