One lane of Ocean Isle Beach bridge will be closed overnight for several months

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Work to preserve a Brunswick County bridge that leads to Ocean Isle Beach is scheduled to begin this weekend and last for several months.

A lane closure will begin at 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays on the Odell Williamson Bridge, located on N.C. 904 over the Intracoastal Waterway. The lane will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.

After Labor Day, the lane closures will last longer, but no lane will be closed between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Work to preserve the bridge will require one of two lanes to be closed at a time, so portable traffic signals at the ends of the bridge will direct traffic. Drivers should plan ahead and remain alert in this area.

This work is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2022.

