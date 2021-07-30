Senior Connect
Medical officials say teen was likely bitten by shark at Wrightsville Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach this week needed more than a dozen stitches after he was bitten while in the water.

Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens confirmed that emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Owens said lifeguards and personnel tended to the boy’s injury after he walked out of the water.

Ivan Nekrasov, the father of the victim, said the family was visiting Wrightsville Beach from Tennessee. He said his son was in about waist-deep water when he was bitten. The teen then turned to his family and told them to get out of the water.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Picture of the wound below may disturb some viewers.

After his wound was tended to on the beach, the teen was taken to NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital where he received 15 stitches. According to Nekrasov, the doctor who tended to his son believes the wound was likely caused by a small shark about three or four feet long.

Nekrasov said the family is thankful for quick response by the first responders on the beach as well as the medical personnel which took care of the wound.

He also said the bite won’t deter his son from going back into the ocean. In fact, he told first responders at the scene he couldn’t wait to go back into the water.

