Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee, Minn.(Source: Shakopee Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee.

Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head.

A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away.

Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.

At that time, she said they had been dating for seven years.

Press Release #1 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: July 29 2021 SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation # 21016444 Shakopee, Minn....

Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

